Rao's reforms enabled coalition govts to deliver better results: Naidu

The Andhra CM is on a two-day visit to the national capital, where he is scheduled to meet PM Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and others

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
BS ReporterArchis Mohan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 9:36 PM IST
Describing former Prime Minister (PM) P V Narasimha Rao as “India’s Deng Xiaoping”, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said the economic reforms unveiled by the Rao-led minority government in 1991 were the reason India’s coalition governments delivered better results than those with clear majorities.
 
The Andhra CM is on a two-day visit to the national capital, where he is scheduled to meet PM Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and others. He met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday. In his meetings with the PM and Union ministers, Naidu will seek the Centre’s support for projects in his state, release of pending funds, the Polavaram–Banakacherla river-linking project, and issues related to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) sources said.
 
On Tuesday evening, Naidu delivered a lecture on ‘The Life and Legacy of P V Narasimha Rao’ at the Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) in the national capital. His lecture was the sixth in the PMML-organised Prime Ministers Lecture Series. He described Rao as a “true Telugu bidda”, or Telugu son of the soil, who “reshaped the destiny” of India, and said the Telugu community is proud of his contributions. Rao, who passed away in December 2004, was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2024.
 
Referring to the recent controversy over some states accusing the Centre of imposing Hindi, Naidu said Rao had mastered 17 languages and serves as an inspiration in the current context. The Andhra CM said Rao, despite leading a minority government, accomplished the near-impossible task of forging consensus on economic reforms among socialists, communists, and capitalists alike.
 
Naidu credited Rao’s prime ministerial tenure, and subsequently that of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, for India’s first-mover advantage in the information technology sector and for building world-class infrastructure, especially in roads and telecommunications.
 
Naidu said that in 1978, when Deng launched China’s economic reforms, both India and China were $140 billion economies, while the US economy was 15x larger at $2.3 trillion. Now, the US economy is only 1.5x bigger than China’s, and more than 7x bigger than India’s. “They (China) are catching up (with the US). We are behind,” Naidu said, stressing that the journey from being the world’s fourth- or third-largest economy to one of the top two will be much more challenging.
 
Naidu said 2014 was a turning point in India’s growth story, with the country getting Modi as PM, who has “ushered in a new era of bold and decisive leadership”. He said the goal is not just to grow fast, but to grow fairly, where every citizen, every region, and every sector shares the fruit of progress.
 
Citing World Bank data, he said India is among the top four most income-equal countries but stressed that the country still needs to become more equitable. He urged the top 10 per cent of India’s wealthy to uplift the bottom 20 per cent, appealing to them to follow tech billionaire Bill Gates’ example and “give back to society”.
 
On his vision for Andhra, Naidu spoke about his government’s Quantum Valley initiative in Amaravati. He urged youth to join politics and said the TDP’s parliamentary party is the youngest in the Lok Sabha. He also noted that TDP’s representative in the Union Cabinet, Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, is the youngest minister at the Centre.
 
During his visit to Delhi, Naidu and Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy are also scheduled to attend a meeting on water issues being facilitated by the Centre on Wednesday. The Telangana government is expected to press the Centre to grant approvals and funds for its long-pending projects. It had earlier conveyed its objection to the Centre regarding Andhra’s Banakacherla river-linking project, saying that it hurts Telangana’s interests.
 

Topics :N Chandrababu NaiduP V Narasimha RaoPoliticsIndia Prime Minister

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

