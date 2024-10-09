Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Arrogance towards regional parties is a recipe for disaster: TMC MP

Arrogance towards regional parties is a recipe for disaster: TMC MP

CPI General Secretary D Raja also said the Congress needs to introspect over the poll results in Haryana and take along all INDIA bloc partners in the upcoming polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

Saket Gokhale
Image: @SaketGokhale
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 12:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In an apparent jibe at the Congress after its poll rout, Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale on Wednesday said the attitude of not accommodating regional parties in places where they felt they were winning is leading to its electoral losses.

In a post on X, Gohakle, without naming any party, said arrogance, entitlement and looking down on regional parties is a recipe for disaster.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"This attitude leads to electoral losses- if we feel we're winning, we will not accommodate any regional party... But in states where we're down, regional parties must accommodate us," the TMC MP said.

"Arrogance, entitlement, and looking down on regional parties is a recipe for disaster," he said.

The remarks came a day after the BJP clinched a stunning hat-trick win in Haryana overcoming anti-incumbency and dashing Congress' hopes of a comeback.

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had also questioned the Congress poll strategy.

More From This Section

LDF govt agrees to debate Thrissur Pooram disruption issue in Assembly

BJP, Cong, SP obstacles to BSP's pursuit of self-esteem: Mayawati

After PAC, Parliament's finance panel set to review Sebi's functioning

Cong involved in conspiracy to weaken Indian economy, democracy: PM Modi

Haryana results: Cong looking for excuse for its defeat in state, says BJP

The chairperson of the Aam Admi Party (AAP), which was keen on having an alliance with the Congress in Haryana, said on Tuesday that the biggest lesson from the recent round of elections was one should not be "overconfident".

CPI General Secretary D Raja also said the Congress needs to introspect over the poll results in Haryana and take along all INDIA bloc partners in the upcoming polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Trinamool Congress, which is part of the INDIA bloc comprising opposition parties, had fought solo in the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal, while the Congress had allied with the CPI(M) and other Left parties.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RG Kar case: CBI questioning of TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh, doctor underway

RG Kar case: ED summons TMC MLA Sudipta Roy for questioning, says official

EY employee death: TMC MP to raise 'toxic work culture' issue in Parliament

Why petrol prices stay high despite global oil price drop: Derek O'Brien

Premium

Bengal's healthcare crisis reveals deeper issues in the political system

Topics :TMCPolitical partiesMember of Parliament

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story