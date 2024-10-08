Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Haryana results: Cong looking for excuse for its defeat in state, says BJP

Haryana results: Cong looking for excuse for its defeat in state, says BJP

It is a factually incorrect position to take, he said, adding that counting agents of the Congress are also there at booths to witness the proceedings

haryana elections 2024
Haryana elections 2024 (Source: File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 2:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The BJP on Tuesday made light of the Congress raising the issue of "unexplained slowdown" of the Haryana poll results on the Election Commission website as the opposition party's attempt to build excuses for its impending defeat in the state elections.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi asserted that the trends in the counting of votes have made it clear that the ruling party is heading for a "glorious, decisive and historic" mandate in Haryana and will notch up its best ever show in Jammu and Kashmir.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Asked about the Congress writing to the EC over the "unexplained slowdown" which allows "bad faith actors to spin narratives" that undermine the process, he mocked the opposition party for raising such an issue.

It is a factually incorrect position to take, he said, adding that counting agents of the Congress are also there at booths to witness the proceedings.

"The Congress is merely making an excuse in the view of its impending defeat," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Noting that the assembly elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir amid a lot of democratic fervour, he said all political parties should congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It used to be difficult to hoist the national flag at Lal Chowk, he said, adding that election campaign was freely run in the sensitive area.

More From This Section

Gold smuggling remarks row: Kerala CM opposes Governor's summons

CM Revnath calls Khattar, urges Centre's support on various state projects

BJP Karnataka chief Vijayendra holds meeting with state minister Jarkiholi

Kerala Assembly adjourned for the day after heated exchange between CM, LoP

Himachal govt took loans worth Rs 27,000 crore in 18 months: Anurag Thakur

The BJP has won three seats and is leading in 45 in Haryana while the Congress has won three and is leading in 37.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference has won six seats and is leading in 35 while the BJP has won nine seats and is leading in 20.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Haryana election results LIVE: Vinesh Phogat bags big win in Julana

Election results LIVE: BJP set for historic 3rd straight win in Haryana; Cong-NC to form govt in J-K

Congress alleges delay in vote count updates as BJP surges in Haryana polls

Haryana results: Ruling BJP crosses majority mark, leading on 49 seats

Biggest lesson from Haryana never be overconfident in elections: Kejriwal

Topics :HaryanaAssembly electionsIndian National CongressBJPElection Results 2024

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story