Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Article 370 abrogation watershed moment in nation's history, says PM Modi

Article 370 abrogation watershed moment in nation's history, says PM Modi

He said in a post on X, "I assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh that our government will keep working for them and fulfil their aspirations in the coming times."

Modi, Narendra Modi
The Modi government had on this day in 2019 annulled these articles that gave special rights to the then Jammu and Kashmir state. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 3:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

On the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35(A), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described the step as a watershed moment in the nation's history, starting a new era of progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

He said in a post on X, "I assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh that our government will keep working for them and fulfil their aspirations in the coming times."

He said the move to scrap these provisions meant that the Constitution of India was implemented in these places in letter and spirit, in line with the vision of the great men and women who made the Constitution.

 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


"With abrogation came security, dignity and opportunity for the women, youth, backward, tribal and marginalised communities who were deprived of the fruits of development. At the same time, it has ensured that corruption, which plagued Jammu and Kashmir for decades, has been kept at bay," the prime minister said.

The Modi government had on this day in 2019 annulled these articles that gave special rights to the then Jammu and Kashmir state, which was also divided into two Union territories.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Five policemen among six J-K officials sacked for 'narco-terror links'

EC to update voters' list in poll-bound states, including Jammu and Kashmir

SC scraps pleas for review of verdict upholding revocation of Article 370

Larger participation of people answer to 'betrayal of Aug 2019': Omar

Modi's 'dhakad' govt brought down wall of Article 370: PM in Ambala

Topics :Article 370Narendra ModiArticle 35 AJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story