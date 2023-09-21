Home / Politics / Assam CM Sarma slams Rahul Gandhi, says Congress and traitor single word

Assam CM Sarma slams Rahul Gandhi, says Congress and traitor single word

Speaking in Jodhpur ahead of the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Sarma on Wednesday said, "Rahul Gandhi says that after our got comes to Telangana, we'll add Rs 2500 to the bank accounts of women

ANI
Further attacking Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Himanta asked the former to refrain from contesting in the upcoming elections. "The Gehlot government should exit, and the BJP should form a government in the state. The people of Rajasthan should get the benefits of the good governance policies of the Modi government," he asserted.

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 11:11 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and termed the Congress party a "traitor" for promising monthly money scheme to the people of Telangana but not implementing the same in Rajasthan.

Speaking in Jodhpur ahead of the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Sarma on Wednesday said, "Rahul Gandhi says that after our government comes to Telangana, we'll add Rs 2500 to the bank accounts of women...If you could promise that in Telangana then why don't you do it in Rajasthan where you already have your government? Congress and traitor is a single word and are not two different words".

Further attacking Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Himanta asked the former to refrain from contesting in the upcoming elections. "The Gehlot government should exit, and the BJP should form a government in the state. The people of Rajasthan should get the benefits of the good governance policies of the Modi government," he asserted.

The political temperature is rising in Rajasthan as the assembly elections are near. Earlier, in the 2018 elections, the Congress party secured 100 seats, which was shot of majority by one seat (as 101 seats are required to form the government).

Later, it formed the government with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The BJP had secured 73 seats, much fewer than those in the previous election, in which it had won a majority of 163 seats.

Also Read

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Be ready to tackle floods: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tells officials

Himanta Biswa's wife got Rs 10 cr govt subsidy; Assam CM denies Cong charge

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches campaign to plant 10 mn saplings in Assam

Lok Sabha unanimously passes historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023

Delimitation pointless, says Gandhi; Amit Shah urges house to pass Bill

Caste census to delimitation: Highlights on Women Reservation Bill debate

Owaisi opposes women's reservation Bill, says will benefit 'savarna' women

Rajasthan elections: Plea filed against state's free smartphone scheme

Topics :Rahul GandhiHimanta Biswa SarmaCongress

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

GAIL issues tender to buy 1 LNG cargo for October delivery: Reports

Nvidia CEO touts India as major AI market in a bid to hedge China risks

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Law Minister Meghwal to move Advocate Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today

Special session LIVE: Women's Reservation Bill to be brought in Rajya Sabha

Economy News

Brands seeing increased opportunities to tap into Tier-2, Tier-3 cities

India counting on potash supplies despite diplomatic row with Canada

Next Story