Assam CM Sarma slams Rahul Gandhi, says Congress and traitor single word

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and termed the Congress party a "traitor" for promising monthly money scheme to the people of Telangana but not implementing the same in Rajasthan.

Speaking in Jodhpur ahead of the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Sarma on Wednesday said, "Rahul Gandhi says that after our government comes to Telangana, we'll add Rs 2500 to the bank accounts of women...If you could promise that in Telangana then why don't you do it in Rajasthan where you already have your government? Congress and traitor is a single word and are not two different words".

Further attacking Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Himanta asked the former to refrain from contesting in the upcoming elections. "The Gehlot government should exit, and the BJP should form a government in the state. The people of Rajasthan should get the benefits of the good governance policies of the Modi government," he asserted.

The political temperature is rising in Rajasthan as the assembly elections are near. Earlier, in the 2018 elections, the Congress party secured 100 seats, which was shot of majority by one seat (as 101 seats are required to form the government).

Later, it formed the government with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The BJP had secured 73 seats, much fewer than those in the previous election, in which it had won a majority of 163 seats.