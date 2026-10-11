Between barricades, protests persist as organisers demand CEC's resignation

The arrangement has also raised questions about responsibility when a protest involving multiple organisations leads to detentions and police cases. The issue had come up during the July movement, too, according to a source working closely with Aisa. The source said the core leadership could issue a call for a protest, but participation in a movement of this scale involved a wider group of people taking responsibility. “They came last time. Got roughed up or detained by the authorities but they will continue to come because they know what is at stake. The return is way more than the consequences and those who believe this will join us,” the source said.