Between barricades, protests persist as organisers demand CEC's resignation

The possibility of detention and confrontation with the police had not deterred everyone from coming. Unlike the previous CJP-led protest in July, which at one point became the subject of a social-media meme fest, relatively few of those present appeared to be attending for online visibility.
Some, however, were unable to reach the protest areas at all.
The detentions on Saturday included four former chief ministers: Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Pinarayi Vijayan, and Manik Sarkar. Dipankar Bhattacharya, John Brittas (who after being released, according to SFI, was attacked by Delhi police personnel on Sunday during protest), and Brinda Karat were among other politicians detained. According to accounts from those involved in the protests, the buses used to transport detainees were largely private vehicles, moving between INA and Central Delhi and police stations in border areas, including Kapashera and Dwarka.