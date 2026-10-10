BJP chief Nitin Nabin accuses Rahul, Kejriwal, and CJP of plotting anarchy

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Saturday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and the CJP of attempting to destabilise the country with the backing of foreign forces, and asserted that the government will deal sternly with their "ill intentions," while the party workers will foil their design on the ground.

Speaking to reporters here, Nabin alleged that Gandhi, Kejriwal and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) are resorting to create anarchy because they "cannot digest the country's progress" under Prime MInister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"An attempt is being made to create a state of anarchy in the country. Efforts are underway to destabilise the country and its 140 crore people. Who is doing this? They are two anarchic groups, one led by 'INDI Alliance' leader Rahul Gandhi, and the other led by Arvind Kejriwal and his associate CJP," he added.