BJP ally NPP to oppose implementation of Uniform Civil Code in Arunachal

The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the National People's Party (NPP) has decided to oppose the immediate implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the northeastern state.

Press Trust of India Itanagar
The NPP has four MLAs in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2023 | 1:23 PM IST
The decision was taken at the state executive meeting of the party here on Saturday, NPP state general secretary Paknga Bage said.

NPP state working president Likha Saaya told reporters, "Though NPP is in alliance with the BJP on developmental issues, but the regional party follows its own ideology".

The party unanimously adopted a resolution at the meeting opposing the UCC, citing the state's diverse multi-ethnic and multi-tribal composition, as well as its strong customary and traditional identity, Bage said.

Elaborating the reason as to why NPP is opposing UCC, Bage said since Arunachal Pradesh has its own unique laws, the NPP has unanimously adopted a resolution to go with the customary laws with certain modifications.

"The state and the central governments should focus on codifying the existing customary laws with necessary modifications to align them with tribal practices," he said.

The UCC refers to a common set of laws on marriage, divorce and inheritance that would be applicable to all Indian citizens irrespective of religion, tribe or other local customs.

The Law Commission had on June 14 initiated a fresh consultation process on UCC by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.

The other resolution adopted at the meeting was to place the demand for revocation of New Pension Scheme (NPS) by reintroducing the Old Pension Scheme, Bage said.

The state working president of the regional party said that the resolutions adopted at its executive meeting, would form the groundwork for Assembly polls in the state, due in 2024.

The NPP is a secular party and holds no prejudice against any individual or religious group. Its sole objective is to ensure the overall development and welfare of every citizen in the state, Saaya said.

The NPP has four MLAs in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly.

Topics :Uniform Civil CodeBJPNPPAArunachal PradeshNortheast India

First Published: Jul 09 2023 | 1:23 PM IST

