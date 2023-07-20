Home / Politics / BJP 'Brijbhushan Janata Party', Centre be held accountable for Manipur: AAP

BJP 'Brijbhushan Janata Party', Centre be held accountable for Manipur: AAP

Addressing a press conference here, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar demanded strict action against the perpetrators and questioned the delay in identifying them

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jul 20 2023 | 1:50 PM IST
Terming the BJP as "Brijbhushan Janata Party'', the AAP on Thursday said the Centre should be held accountable for the alleged parading naked of two women in violence-hit Manipur.

Addressing a press conference here, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar demanded strict action against the perpetrators and questioned the delay in identifying them.

"Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the incident and said he was full of anger. Manipur has witnessed violence for nearly 77 days. Why did it take so long so to express this anger?" she asked.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities in the state being paraded naked by a mob from the other side.

Kakkar said the BJP-led Centre should be held accountable for the incident

"After the video surfaced, police issued a statement that an FIR has been registered and they are trying to identify the accused. In the video that has surfaced, the faces of the assailants are visible. What is taking so long for the police to identify them?, she asked.

"As a woman, I urge everyone to tag prime minister and raise questions over the incident. The Centre should be held accountable," she said.

Attacking the BJP, she said it has become "Brijbhushan Janata Party'', alleging that it dictates terms to women.

Topics :BJPAAPCentreManipurviolence

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 1:50 PM IST

