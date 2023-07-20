Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / NDA coalition to take home 330 seats in parliamentary polls: Palaniswami

NDA coalition to take home 330 seats in parliamentary polls: Palaniswami

Palaniswami also said that he took part and shared opinions in the NDA Alliance meeting that was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on July 18

ANI
Palaniswami added that the Central government was capable of understanding the needs of today's youth and that the NDA is anticipated to win about 330 seats in the upcoming parliamentary election.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 8:23 AM IST
AIAMDK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami on Wednesday said that he believes that the NDA coalition will take home about 330 seats in the next parliamentary elections.

While speaking to the media about the NDA meeting in Delhi, Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami stated that the NDA operated admirably throughout the nine years that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country's administration and it gave India international respect.

Palaniswami added that the Central government was capable of understanding the needs of today's youth and that the NDA is anticipated to win about 330 seats in the upcoming parliamentary election.

"The Central government functions by being aware of the needs of today's youth. That is supported by the NDA alliance partners as well, and we anticipate winning about 330 seats in the upcoming elections for the legislature," said the AIAMDK General Secretary.

Palaniswami also said that he took part and shared opinions in the NDA Alliance meeting that was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on July 18.

"We participated in the NDA alliance meeting held and headed by PM Modi and shared our opinions," he said.

"In the nine years that followed the NDA taking office, India grew incredibly under PM Modi. The globe was experiencing an economic crisis at the time of COVID, but India was not. The NDA operated effectively during these nine years, and PM Modi made India globally proud," he further said.

In an apparent dig at the Tamil Nadu Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, Palaniswami claimed that everyone in the AIADMK alliance worked with a sense of freedom, whereas in the DMK alliance, everyone laboured like slaves.

"In our alliance, all parties work with freedom, while in DMK alliance, all are slaves. Be it assembly elections or parliament elections, AIADMK will lead the alliance in Tamil Nadu," he said.

He further claimed that each part had a different ideology and that the DMK was in an alliance with the BJP back in 1999 and that whenever the DMK wanted power, they would change like a chameleon.

"Alliances are shaped by circumstances but ideology is permanent. Each party has a different ideology. The same DMK was in alliance with the BJP in 1999. Whenever they (DMK) want power, they usually change their colour like a chameleon," said Palaniswami.

Topics :AIADMKEdappadi K PalaniswamiLok Sabha

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 8:23 AM IST

