Home / Politics / BJP chief Nadda chairs regional consultative meeting in Hyderabad

BJP chief Nadda chairs regional consultative meeting in Hyderabad

The meeting would also focus on the Assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year in Telangana

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
BJP National President JP Nadda during the party's Office Bearers' meeting, at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2023 | 2:14 PM IST
BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday chaired a meeting of senior party leaders of the south and some other states here to discuss the party's preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and others.

The regional consultative meeting held at the BJP Telangana headquarters in Hyderabad was attended by party General Secretary B L Santhosh and other senior leaders as well as party MPs and MLAs and state unit presidents, among others.

Union Minister and newly-appointed president of BJP in Telangana G Kishan Reddy, who received Nadda on his arrival at Begumpet airport here, tweeted: Shri J P Nadda ji will address the meeting of BJP presidents from 12 states today in Hyderabad.

Reddy recently put together an action plan to strengthen the party in the southern states, which would be discussed in the day-long meeting.

The meeting would also focus on the Assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year in Telangana, he had said.

Topics :Narendra ModiBJPJagat Prakash NaddaBJP MLAs

First Published: Jul 09 2023 | 2:14 PM IST

