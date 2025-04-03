BJP demands Mamata's resignation after verdict on teacher recruitment scam

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following the Supreme Court’s decision to invalidate the appointments of nearly 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff in government-run and aided schools. The apex court on Thursday deemed the selection process "vitiated and tainted," upholding a Calcutta High Court verdict that had earlier annulled the appointments due to large-scale irregularities.

State BJP president and Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, took to social media platform X, holding Banerjee accountable for the recruitment scandal.

“The sole responsibility for this massive corruption in teacher recruitment lies with the failed chief minister of the state. The Supreme Court’s verdict has made it clear how, under Mamata Banerjee’s rule, the merit of educated unemployed youth in West Bengal was sold in exchange for money! Taking full responsibility for this huge corruption, I demand the immediate resignation of the failed Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. No more forgiveness,” Majumdar posted.

SC orders fresh recruitment A Supreme Court bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, instructed the Trinamool Congress-led state government to conduct a fresh recruitment drive within three months. "In our opinion, this is a case where the entire selection process is vitiated and tainted beyond resolution. Manipulations and frauds on a large scale, coupled with attempts to cover-up, have dented the selection process beyond repair," the bench noted in its ruling. However, it allowed certain disabled employees to retain their jobs on humanitarian grounds. The court scheduled further hearings, including a plea filed by the West Bengal government challenging the high court’s directive for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, for April 4. A detailed judgement is expected soon.

What is the teacher recruitment scam in WB?

Also Read

The case stems from allegations of malpractice in the 2016 recruitment process conducted by the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC). The process saw 2.3 million candidates apply for 24,640 teaching and non-teaching positions, but 25,753 appointment letters were issued. The high court had earlier highlighted instances of optical mark recognition (OMR) sheet tampering, rank manipulation, and appointments beyond officially sanctioned vacancies.

In May last year, the Supreme Court had temporarily stayed the Calcutta High Court’s order on terminating the appointments but permitted the CBI to continue its investigation. The apex court has since described the recruitment process as a "systemic fraud."

As per the high court’s ruling, those who secured jobs through fraudulent means must return all salaries and benefits received, with an interest of 12 per cent. This includes those recruited beyond the approved vacancies, after the expiry of the selection period, or by submitting blank OMR sheets.

Political uproar over scam

The verdict has put further pressure on the Mamata Banerjee-led government, which is already facing political heat over corruption allegations. Former state education minister Partha Chatterjee, along with Trinamool Congress MLAs Manik Bhattacharya and Jiban Krishna Saha, are among the accused in the recruitment scam and are currently under investigation.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has yet to issue an official response, but party leaders have previously claimed that the allegations are politically motivated. Meanwhile, the opposition BJP and other political factions have intensified their criticism, citing the verdict as evidence of widespread corruption under the state government’s watch.

(With inputs from agencies)