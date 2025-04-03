Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to move SC against Waqf Bill, calls it anti-Muslim

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK supremo M K Stalin on Thursday noted that his party will be moving the Supreme Court against the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025. ALSO READ: Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 passed in Lok Sabha: Here's all you need to know According to a PTI report, Stalin informed the Assembly that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) would approach the Supreme Court to challenge the recent amendment. Calling it controversial, he further added that the state would oppose the Centre’s legislation. Stalin claimed that the Bill undermines the autonomy of the Waqf board and poses a threat to the Muslim community.

This comes after the Lok Sabha passed the bill early on Thursday, following a 12-hour debate. Stalin, who arrived at the Assembly wearing a black badge to protest against the passing of the Bill, noted that “adopting the amendment at 2 am at the behest of a few allies despite the opposition of the majority parties in India is an attack on the structure of the Constitution.”

Justifying the black badges worn by the party leaders as a mark of their protest, Stalin stated that the Bill disturbs religious harmony.

On March 27, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution opposing the proposed amendment, and cited its impact on the religious harmony of the country.

The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with 288 members voting in favour and 232 against. It is scheduled to be taken up in the Rajya Sabha today. The proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, 1995, aim to improve the administration and management of waqf properties across the country.

Kiren Rijiju’s response

Responding to the debate, Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, noted that there is no place other than India that is safer for minorities. He also added that even small minority groups like the Parsis live safely in India, and all minorities live here with dignity.

What the Opposition said

Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi called the Waqf Bill ‘a weapon’ aimed at marginalising the Muslims, undermining their personal laws and property rights.

Stalin’s sentiment was echoed by several opposition leaders, who claimed that it would threaten the autonomy of waqf institutions. Terming it ‘anti-Muslim’, the opposition leaders alleged that it undermines minority rights.

[With PTI inputs]