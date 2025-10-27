Home / Politics / BJP doesn't need crutches, runs on own strength in Maharashtra: Amit Shah

BJP doesn't need crutches, runs on own strength in Maharashtra: Amit Shah

Shah said since the Jan Sangh days, ideology-driven politics and people's welfare has been the hallmark of BJP

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Mumbai: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah during the inauguration of Deep-Sea Fishing Vessels at Mazagon Dock, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Monday, October 27, 2025. .(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 4:35 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the BJP doesn't need crutches and runs on its own strength in Maharashtra, and asked the party cadre to ensure that the Opposition is wiped out in the ensuing local body polls. We have proven that the politics of family-run parties will no longer work in this country. It is the politics of performance that will lead the nation forward, Shah said, addressing party workers after laying the foundation stone of Maharashtra BJP's new office building near Churchgate station in south Mumbai. Modi ji is the best example of this. A child born in a humble tea seller's home rose, through his dedication, sacrifice, and hard work, to become the prime minister of India, Shah said. The BJP doesn't run on crutches in Maharashtra but on its own strength, Shah said. Referring to the double engine' government of the BJP at the Centre and in the state, Shah said, the party should also win the local body polls, scheduled later this year. Work so hard that the Opposition is wiped out. They shouldn't be seen even with the help of binoculars, he said.

I believe that a party which cannot uphold democracy within its own functioning can never protect the democracy of the nation. This is a strong message to all dynastic parties, he said. Shah said for the BJP, a party office is like a temple. "It is from here that party programmes and policies are conceived and is a practical training ground for party workers," he said.

Shah said since the Jan Sangh days, ideology-driven politics and people's welfare has been the hallmark of BJP. Since 1980 when BJP was formed, the country has been led by BJP leaders for 18 years and it has been a matter of pride," he said. Shah attributed the party success to the hard work, sacrifice and commitment of leaders and workers. "It is because of the seeds sowed by them that the BJP has become a vatvriksha (banyan tree)," he said. The BJP runs on democratic principles and hard-working and performance-oriented workers can rise in the party hierarchy, he said. "I was a booth president and rose to become national president while, PM Narendra Modi, hailing from a poor family, led the country three times because of his commitment and sacrifice," he said. Shah expressed happiness over the new state BJP office spread across 55,000 sq ft area with a library, meeting room, conference room, a 400-seat auditorium, and offices of the state BJP president and the chief minister. The CM will remember that he reached the post because of the party, he said. There will be multi-level basement for parking, Shah said. I have told Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that there should be three to four rooms for accommodation of party workers like myself, he added. The Opposition has questioned land acquisition for the state BJP's new office.

In a letter to Shah, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut questioned the land acquisition, claiming the land was reserved for residential purposes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Chhattisgarh at 25: Going strong, but still has a lot on its plate

Premium

With Bihar Assembly polls nearing, the makhana story is getting hotter

Farmers facing fertiliser shortage under BJP rule in UP: Akhilesh Yadav

India's air pollution crisis full-blown assault on brains, bodies: Congress

BJP govt in Odisha completes 500 days; CM says poll promises fulfilled

Topics :Amit ShahMaharashtranational politics

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story