Farmers facing fertiliser shortage under BJP rule in UP: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of failing to provide adequate fertilisers to farmers, and claimed the farming community is struggling to procure essential inputs for sowing wheat and other crops after facing similar issues during the paddy season.

Farmers in several districts, including Lakhimpur Kheri, Mahoba, Fatehpur, Badaun and Amethi, are standing in long queues outside cooperative societies for DAP, NPK and other fertilisers, but are forced to return empty-handed after hours of waiting, Yadav alleged.

Ever since the BJP came to power (in Uttar Pradesh), fertiliser shortage and black marketing have continued unabated. BJP's own people are involved in this racket, and the government has nothing to offer the farmers except false assurances, Yadav claimed in a statement.