BJP govt recruitments keeping SCs, STs, OBCs away from reservation: Kharge

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, "BJP, which has ripped apart the Constitution, has made a double attack on reservation!"

"Now we know why the Union Minister, who is a BJP ally, drew the attention of the government to the irregularities in job reservation," he said, without naming anyone. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 4:49 PM IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday alleged the BJP is deliberately making recruitments in jobs in a manner that the SC, ST, OBC classes can be kept away from reservation.

He asserted it is necessary to fully implement the provisions of economic, social and political justice contained in the Constitution and that is why the Congress is demanding a caste census for social justice.

"Today the Modi government has issued an advertisement to fill at least 45 posts of Joint Secretary, Directors and Deputy Secretary at the Centre through lateral entry. Is there SC, ST, OBC and EWS reservation in this?" Kharge alleged.

"Under a well-planned conspiracy, the BJP is deliberately making such recruitments in jobs so that SC, ST, OBC classes can be kept away from reservation," the Congress president alleged.

The "reservation scam" in the appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers in Uttar Pradesh has now been exposed by a decision of the High Court, he claimed.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had raised the voice of the deprived candidates by writing a letter to the Prime Minister in the "reservation scam" in Dalit and backward classes in March 2024, he said.

"The Yogi government had filled these posts by doing injustice to the candidates in which the constitutional right of reservation of Dalit and backward classes was snatched from them," Kharge alleged.

"Now we know why the Union Minister, who is a BJP ally, drew the attention of the government to the irregularities in job reservation," he said, without naming anyone.


First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

