Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Cong appoints Karra as J&K unit chief, Keshav Mahto to lead Jharkhand unit

Cong appoints Karra as J&K unit chief, Keshav Mahto to lead Jharkhand unit

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also appointed two working presidents for Jammu and Kashmir -- Tara Chand and Raman Bhalla -- as the party gets battle ready for assembly polls

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun
Kharge has also appointed Wani as a special invitee to the Congress Working Committee. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 11:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a significant organisational reshuffle ahead of the assembly polls, the Congress on Friday appointed Tariq Hameed Karra as president of its Jammu and Kashmir unit and Keshav Mahto Kamlesh as chief of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee.

While Karra replaces Vikar Rasool Wani in Jammu and Kashmir, Kamlesh takes over from Rajesh Thakur.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also appointed two working presidents for Jammu and Kashmir -- Tara Chand and Raman Bhalla -- as the party gets battle ready for assembly polls in the Union Territory, the dates of which were announced by the Election Commission on Friday.

Kharge has also appointed Wani as a special invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) with immediate effect. Karra has been relieved from his current position as permanent invitee to the CWC, the party said in a statement.

"The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani," the statement said.

In Jharkhand, where assembly polls are due later this year, the Congress also appointed Rameshwar Oraon as Leader of the Congress Legislature Party with immediate effect.

More From This Section

J&K set for 3-phase polls, Haryana votes on Oct 1; counting on Oct 4

Siddaramaiah asks Foxconn to invest more in K'taka, assures full support

Polls in J&K to further strengthen roots of democracy: Home minister Shah

K'taka puts circular prohibiting dealings with SBI, PNB on hold for 15 days

ECI cites J&K security, festivals, rains for not announcing Maha polls

In significant appointments from Maharashtra, where elections are also due later this year, Kharge appointed Balasaheb Thorat as member of the CWC and Mohd Arif Naseem Khan as special invitee to the CWC.

The Congress president has also appointed Syed Muzaffar Hussain as working president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

The Election Commission on Friday announced the schedules for assembly elections to Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir will vote in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The elections in Haryana will be held in a single phase on October 1. Results of both will be announced on October 4.

These will be the first assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and its reorganisation into a Union Territory.

The schedule for assembly elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra are yet to be announced.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Highlights: India's forex reserves drop by $4.8 bn to $670 bn for the week ended August 9, says RBI

Alliance with Cong to be discussed after Kejriwal is out of jail: Sisodia

Haryana Assembly elections 2024: Voting on Oct 1, counting Oct 4

Govt did not honour LoP's post during Independence Day event: Sharad Pawar

Counterfeit notes rife again, claims Congress, questions demonetisation

Topics :CongressJharkhand Assembly ElectionsJammu and Kashmir politics

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story