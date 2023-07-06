Home / Politics / BJP leaders from eastern states to meet ahead of 2024 LS elections

BJP leaders from eastern states to meet ahead of 2024 LS elections

The eastern region includes the states of West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Assam, apart from Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha

ANI Politics
"BJP presidents, general secretaries, and other leaders of 12 eastern states will be holding a meeting today in Guwahati," Kalita told ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 10:35 AM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from 12 eastern states including Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal will hold a meeting in Guwahati on Thursday to hold a serious discussion about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Assam BJP president, Bhabesh Kalita, said, "A meeting of 12 eastern states including Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal will be held in Guwahati on July 6."

"BJP presidents, general secretaries, and other leaders of 12 eastern states will be holding a meeting today in Guwahati," Kalita told ANI.

"The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 am. Preparation and strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be discussed during the meeting," he added.

According to party leaders, this meeting is a part of the BJP's region-wise meetings of the three zones - the eastern, northern, and southern, of all the general secretaries and presidents of the Morcha scheduled to be held from July 6 to 8.

The eastern region includes the states of West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Assam, apart from Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

"The Eastern Zone meeting will be held in Guwahati on Thursday morning," they said.

The northern regions include states like Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gujarat, Daman Diu-Dadar Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. This is scheduled on July 7 in Delhi.

Lastly, the meeting with the leaders of the southern region is scheduled in Hyderabad on July 8. The region includes Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mumbai, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar, Puducherry and Lakshadweep.

The BJP is gearing up ahead of the five upcoming state assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram to be held later this year as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Topics :BJPLok SabhaNortheast IndiaElections

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 10:35 AM IST

Next Story