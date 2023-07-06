Home / Politics / Oppn creating confusion, Shinde to continue as CM": Maharashtra BJP chief

Oppn creating confusion, Shinde to continue as CM": Maharashtra BJP chief

"There is no question of the resignation of CM Eknath Shinde. We have the support of more than 200 MLAs. No leader is unhappy and all have faith in Eknath Shinde's leadership," Sanjay Raut said

ANI Politics
Eknath Shinde

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 7:29 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday said that opposition parties are creating confusion regarding the Chief Ministership of Eknath Shinde but he will continue as the CM of the state.

While addressing the media, Chandrashekhar Bawankule said," All our senior leaders including Devendra Fadnavis have already told that Eknath Shinde will remain as CM. He is doing a good job for the state. Opposition parties are creating confusion."

Earlier in the day Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde may be replaced in the coming days in the wake of NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs joining the National Democratic Alliance government.

"The chief minister of Maharashtra may be changed in the coming days," Sanjay Raut said.

Reacting to this Maharashtra Minister Shambhuraj Desai came out in support of CM Eknath Shinde and said that no leader is unhappy and has full faith in Eknath Shinde's leadership.

"There is no question of the resignation of CM Eknath Shinde. We have the support of more than 200 MLAs. No leader is unhappy and all have faith in Eknath Shinde's leadership," he said.

Earlier on Sunday the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena (UBT) 'Saamana' claimed that the Eknath Shinde along with 16 MLAs who were part of the split in Shiv Sena almost a year ago are going to be "disqualified" as per the Constitution.

"Ajit Pawar has created a record by taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister, but this time the 'deal' has been finalised. Pawar didn't just go for the deputy chief minister's post. Soon, as per the constitution, Eknath Shinde and his rebel MLAs will be disqualified and Ajit Pawar will be coronated," read the Shiv Sena UBT mouthpiece.

Earlier on Sunday NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday in a surprise and dramatic political move that changed political equations in the state ahead of Lok Sabha and assembly polls next year and has ramifications for national politics.

Also Read

'Kill Kharge plot' launched by BJP leaders, claims Congress' Surjewala

NCP's Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM in Eknath Shinde-led Maha govt

Eknath Shinde had cried and said he will be jailed: Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena ad claims Shinde more preferred as Maharashtra CM over Fadnavis

When Shinde was MVA minister he did not remember morality: Supriya Sule

Over 11,000 complaints pending, no platform for grievance redressal: Thakur

Ajit Pawar elected NCP president on June 30: Group to Election Commission

Ajit Pawar reaches EC, says he's NCP chief, stakes claim to party symbol

Those using my photo know they have nothing else: Sharad Pawar slams nephew

WB Governor sends sealed envelope to SEC Sinha over failure to meet him

Topics :MaharashtraBJPNCPPoliticsSharad Pawar

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story