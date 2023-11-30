Home / Politics / BJP leaders support caste census, says UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

BJP leaders support caste census, says UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

"We are also in favour of caste-wise census and our senior leaders are also in favour of it but it is a matter for the central government to conduct the caste-wise census," said Keshav Prasad Maurya

Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the BJP will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with a huge majority.
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 11:35 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

After the walkout by Samajwadi Party members in the Legislative Council on Wednesday on the issue of the caste census, Leader of the House Keshav Prasad Maurya said that senior BJP leaders and he himself are in support of the caste census and only the Central Government can get it done.

"We are also in favour of caste-wise census and our senior leaders are also in favour of it but it is a matter for the central government to conduct the caste-wise census," said Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Bharatiya Janata Party is always in favour of the caste census. Whatever the SP, BSP or Congress says about the caste census, they never did justice to the previous castes while in power, nor did they work to give them their rights," he added.

Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the BJP will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with a huge majority.

Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "Bhartiya Janata Party had started meetings and preparations for the Lok Sabha elections in 2022 itself, but Mayawati is starting this preparation much later. We have worked on major issues for the public and talked about development. We will win the Lok Sabha elections with a huge majority."

"We have been winning the elections of 2014, 2017 and 2022 continuously, and we will also win the Lok Sabha elections of 2024 because the Bharatiya Janata Party does not make caste an issue. Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is the lifeblood of the society that lives within this entire state and nation. The level should improve and the government is continuously making efforts to improve it," the Deputy Chief Minster said.

During the winter session, there was a heated argument between the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Samajwadi Party on the question of caste census in the Legislative Council.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav targeted the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over issues of farmers, reservations and an alleged poor condition of education in the state.

"The government does not want to face opposition. We are demanding a discussion on various issues. But they neither want to hear anything nor want to give any answer," the former Chief Minister said.

The four-day session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature has been convened by the state cabinet from November 28.

Also Read

Congress, BJP in war of words over caste census ahead of MP elections

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

Rahul Gandhi's caste census: Will the Congress gain from OBC politics?

Swami Prasad Maurya questions birth of Goddess Lakshmi, invites controversy

SC won't stop Bihar from publishing caste survey data. Here's why

BJP's Kishan Reddy casts vote, urges voters not to get lured by liquor

Assembly polls: Rahul urges people to vote to build 'Bangaru' Telangana

Benefits of central schemes should reach last man: Ajit Pawar lauds PM Modi

Telangana Assembly: Polling underway on 35,655 polling booths for 119 seats

Mamata Banerjee writes to Shah, seeks consensus-building on criminal laws

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Keshav Prasad MauryaUttar PradeshBJPcentral government

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story