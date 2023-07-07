BJP-led govt stopping funds intended for Bengal: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday made a serious allegation against the BJP-led central government for intentionally stopping funds meant for West Bengal.

"We would like to tell the people of Bengal that your fund has been stopped by the BJP intentionally. Sukanta Majumdar and Suvendu Adhikari said the central government sends funds; I challenge them to come and discuss this topic," said TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.

This is the first time that the CRPF has been deployed during panchayat polls. We have no problem with that. We respect the court's instructions," he further said.

The panchayat elections will be held in a single phase on July 8, with the counting of votes scheduled for July 11.

The polls are likely to see a fierce tussle for control of local administrations between the ruling TMC and the BJP and will be a litmus test for both parties ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.