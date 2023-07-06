Home / Politics / Nobody unhappy in my party over Ajit Pawar joining govt: Eknath Shinde

Shinde described as rumours spread by opposition reports that his chief ministerial chair may be in jeopardy after Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs joined his year-old state ministry

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo: ANI)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 5:06 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said nobody in Shiv Sena is unhappy over NCP leader Ajit Pawar's inclusion in the state ministry.

Shinde described as rumours spread by opposition reports that his chief ministerial chair may be in jeopardy after Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs joined his year-old state ministry. Some Shiv Sena legislators had apparently raised concerns after the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar joining the state government. Shinde presided over a meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs, MLCs and MPs on Wednesday. Ajit Pawar's remark that he wants to be the CM has created a flutter in political circles. The remark has made the Shinde camp, which is awaiting the Assembly Speaker's ruling on disqualification complaint against its MLAs, nervous. Maharashtra minister Uday Samant, who belongs to the Shinde-led group, said reports about Shinde's resignation were false.

Topics :MaharashtraMaharashtra governmentNCPShiv Senaajit pawar

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

