Home / Politics / Congress leaders will work together to ensure party's victory: Sachin Pilot

Congress leaders will work together to ensure party's victory: Sachin Pilot

Pilot also said that he raised the issues of corruption of the previous BJP government in the state, paper leaks and Rajasthan Public Service Commission reform

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sachin Pilot

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 5:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday said the party's lawmakers and functionaries in Rajasthan will work together to ensure its victory in the upcoming assembly polls.

After a meeting convened by the Congress leadership here to discuss the poll preparedness of the party, he said it discussed ways on how to buck the trend of the state voting out incumbent governments.

Pilot also said that he raised the issues of corruption of the previous BJP government in the state, paper leaks and Rajasthan Public Service Commission reform.

He expressed satisfaction that the party leadership has taken cognisance of the issues raised by him as well as those relating to the youth, and has given appropriate directions.

The Congress leader said the party will make corruption an election issue in Rajasthan. The Congress government in Rajasthan is serious about acting against corruption that happened during the previous BJP rule, he told reporters after the meeting.

"There was a meaningful discussion on how to buck trend of voting out incumbent government in Rajasthan. We discussed all issues with an open mind and all expressed confidence that we can repeat the government in Rajasthan," Pilot said.

"The Congress organisation, MLAs, ministers will work together. We want to repeat our government in Rajasthan," he said, adding that the Congress had won in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in 2018 and this will be repeated this time again with a massive mandate.

Also Read

Sachin Pilot may launch his 'Pragatisheel Congress' on June 11: Report

Explained: Why is Sachin Pilot holding a day-long protest in Rajasthan

Congress top brass deliberates with Raj leaders, all eyes on Gehlot-Pilot

Sach was life: Tendulkar on field was raw emotion, a happiness pill

Will he, won't he? Sachin Pilot's silence triggers murmurs over next move

Nobody unhappy in my party over Ajit Pawar joining govt: Eknath Shinde

Oppn walk out from Parl panel meet after demand to discuss Manipur denied

PM Modi carrying forward legacy of SP Mookerjee: CM Yogi Adityanath

'Kattappa stabbing Babubali' poster put up outside NCP office in Delhi

Modi taking revenge for K'taka defeat by depriving it of foodgrains: Cong

Topics :CongressrajasthanSachin PilotAshok Gehlot

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story