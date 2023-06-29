BJP likely to use template of 'almost final' UCC draft by Uttarakhand

While the YSR Congress Party, which has nine Members of Parliament (MPs), is opposed to the UCC, the Biju Janata Dal, also with nine MPs, has expressed support. This is where the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) support could be crucial as it has 10 MPs. But former allies, such as the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), keen to return to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance fold, oppose the UCC.

The government is comfortably placed in the Lok Sabha. The BJP’s current strength of 301, along with another 30-odd of its allies, is sufficient to ensure the passage of any Bill. But in the Rajya Sabha, the BJP, with 93 members, along with a dozen and a half of its allies and nominated members, is short of the majority mark. Several ‘neutral’ parties, who have supported the government on crucial Bills in the past, might struggle with a Bill on UCC, given its contentious nature, as it could potentially affect the personal laws of minorities and Scheduled Tribes (STs).