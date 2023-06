Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday returned to Imphal after remaining stuck for hours at Bishnupur, and is likely to take a helicopter to Churachandpur.

Gandhi had to stop at Bishnupur after police halted his convoy fearing attacks on it.

Tear gas was used by the local police on demonstrators - some of whom wanted him to proceed to Churanchandpur, while others opposed his visit.

Gandhi's convoy was travelling to Churachandpur to visit relief camps in the area.