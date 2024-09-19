Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BJP MLA Munirathna, 6 others booked for rape and sexual harassment

The fresh FIR against the BJP MLA, also a former Minister, comes days after he was arrested by the Bengaluru Police

BJP MLA Munirathna
A case of rape, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation has been registered against BJP MLA Munirathna. Image: @MunirathnaMLA
Press Trust of India Ramanagara (Karnataka)
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 10:41 AM IST
A case of rape, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation has been registered against BJP MLA Munirathna and six others, police said on Thursday.

It was registered following the complaint of a 40-year-old woman who alleged that the incident took place at a private resort within the Kaggalipura police station's jurisdiction. "We received a complaint on Wednesday night and based on it, we have registered case against seven people, including the BJP MLA under various sections for rape by public servant, sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy, voyeurism, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, Information Technology Act, and others," a senior police officer said.

The matter is being investigated, he said. The fresh FIR against the BJP MLA, also a former Minister, comes days after he was arrested by the Bengaluru Police in connection with the two cases filed against him for alleged harassment, threats and casteist abuse, police said.

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

