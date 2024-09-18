CM house necessary for Arvind Kejriwal's safety but he will vacate it: AAP

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

On Tuesday, Arvind Kejriwal resigned from the CM post of Delhi, announcing that Atishi will succeed him. The AAP chief has vowed to return as CM only when people elect him

New Delhi: In this May 22, 2024 file photo, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during a meeting with lawyers, in New Delhi,(Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Outgoing Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal will vacate his official residence within the next two weeks despite threats to his safety, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Wednesday. During a press conference, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that the party leaders had urged Kejriwal to keep his security in mind while making the decision. But the outgoing Delhi CM said that he will be ‘protected by God’, just like he was protected in Tihar jail.

“Right after resigning, the first thing he (Kejriwal) said is that he will give up all the facilities given to the CM…he will vacate the CM residence…there is concern over his security as he has been attacked many times…we tried to convince him that your safety is under threat…BJP has tried to attack him…we tried to tell him that this house (CM residence) is crucial from the point of view of safety but he decided that God will protect him now…he said that he was jailed for six months, living amongst dangerous criminals but God protected him…” Singh said.
 

Why did Arvind Kejriwal resign from CM’s post?

Singh’s remark came a day after Kejriwal tendered his resignation while announcing that AAP Minister Atishi will succeed him. The AAP chief’s shock resignation was announced by him two days after he was granted an interim bail by the Supreme Court in the probe over Delhi liquor policy case.

Kejriwal, arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate over money laundering allegations, walked out of jail last Friday after the court observed that the arrest was “unjustified”.

The court had imposed certain conditions on Kejriwal, including prohibiting him from signing official files and visiting the CM’s office. Subsequently, he resigned on Sunday to pave the way for the new CM to have time to implement welfare schemes.

Kejriwal also vowed to return to the chair of the CM only when people re-elect him. The term of Delhi Assembly is set to end in the last week of February.
First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

