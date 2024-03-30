Home / Politics / BJP names 11 more LS candidates; fields ex-ambassador Sandhu from Amritsar

BJP names 11 more LS candidates; fields ex-ambassador Sandhu from Amritsar

Veteran parliamentarian Mahtab, who quit the BJD recently, will contest from Cuttack, Bittu from Ludhiana, Kaur from Patiala, and Rinku from Jalandhar, a seat reserved for SCs

New Delhi: Former ambassador of India to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu speaks with the media after joining BJP, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2024 | 9:33 PM IST
The BJP on Saturday named its candidates for 11 more Lok Sabha constituencies, fielding a number of leaders who joined it from different parties recently such as Bhartruhari Mahtab, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Sushil Kumar Rinku and Preneet Kaur.

All these leaders have been fielded from the seats they represent in the outgoing Lok Sabha, while former Indian ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu will be making his poll debut from Amritsar.

Hans Raj Hans, who had won from North West Delhi in 2019 on a BJP ticket, will contest from the Faridkot seat, which is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs).
 

 

Veteran parliamentarian Mahtab, who quit the BJD recently, will contest from Cuttack, Bittu from Ludhiana, Kaur from Patiala, and Rinku from Jalandhar, a seat reserved for SCs.

Both Bittu, the grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, and Kaur, the wife of former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, were in the Congress before joining the BJP, while Rinku was in the Aam Aadmi Party.

The BJP on Sunday named two candidates from West Bengal, three from Odisha and six from Punjab.

It has so far announced its candidates for 411 seats.

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsBJPambassadorBJD

First Published: Mar 30 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

