Before the third Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) meeting in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a swipe at the Opposition on Wednesday. The party suggested that any attempts to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming elections would be futile.





Opposition thinks PM Modi can be defeated. Dream on! The Terminator always wins. — BJP (@BJP4India) August 30, 2023 Posting on social media platform X, the BJP posted, "Opposition thinks Prime Minister Modi can be defeated. Dream on! The Terminator always wins." Alongside the tweet, the party shared an image of Modi with the label “The Terminator”.

The meeting is likely to consider proposals for the formation of regional or state-wise groups. These groups would aim to resolve potential seat-sharing conflicts among the Opposition parties with significant influence in individual states, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On the agenda for the INDIA alliance meeting are multiple key points that include unveiling of the INDIA alliance logo, forming a coordination committee, appointing convenors, and discussing potential seat-sharing arrangements among INDIA constituents for the general elections. Strategies for the general elections are also to be discussed.

The Opposition's second meeting took place in Bengaluru in July. During this gathering, a coalition—Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance—was established to challenge the ruling National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party.