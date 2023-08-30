Financial empowerment of women is bedrock of progress: Cong chief Kharge

After launching the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme in Mysuru, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that financial empowerment of women is the bedrock of progress adding that his party will continue to make women a central theme for the future.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kharge said," As we complete 100 days in Karnataka government, it gives us immense satisfaction to launch Gruha Lakshmi guarantee where Rs 2000 per month shall be directly transferred to the accounts of more than 1 crore women."

"Today crores are benefitting from these. Financial empowerment of women is the bedrock of progress, and we will continue to make women a central theme for the future of our people," he tweeted.

He further mentioned that the BJP tried to stall the implementation of the promised guarantees to the people of Karnataka.

"BJP used every possible method to question and stall the implementation of our guarantees. The will of the people of Karnataka prevailed," he said.

Congress-ruled Karnataka government on Wednesday rolled out the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme one among five poll promises made by the Congress during its election campaign.

Under the scheme, the state government will provide Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of BPL families.

The five 'main' guarantees are 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti); Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi); 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya); Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi) and free travel for women in public transport buses (Uchita Prayana).