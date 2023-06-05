Home / Politics / BJP provoking people to misuse free power scheme in K'taka: CM Siddaramaiah

BJP provoking people to misuse free power scheme in K'taka: CM Siddaramaiah

"This is anti-people. We are confident that conscious people of the state would not encourage them in this aspect," Siddaramaiah stated

IANS Bengaluru
BJP provoking people to misuse free power scheme in K'taka: CM Siddaramaiah

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 1:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday alleged that the BJP was provoking people in the state to misuse free electricity up to 200 units scheme.

"The BJP is asking people to use electricity without any restraint. We will ensure that the scheme is not misused and put brakes on reckless usage of electricity by the people," he stated.

He was addressing a function organised by the forest department on the occasion of the World Environment Day at Jnana Jyothi Auditorium in Bengaluru.

"Our government has announced the scheme of free supply of power for the benefit of the poor and the middle class. We have allowed the people to use 10 per cent additionally to their previous year's consumption of electricity. The people have accepted this scheme with celebration and welcomed it," Siddaramaiah stated.

"But, the BJP party, rejected by the people, is provoking them to misuse the scheme and encouraging reckless consumption of electricity. This is anti-people. We are confident that conscious people of the state would not encourage them in this aspect," Siddaramaiah stated.

The Congress government has announced free electricity for all households up to 200 units in the state under the Gruha Jyothi scheme as promised in the polls. The scheme will come into effect from July. To avoid the misuse, the government had stated that the average consumption of one year will be considered while giving free power. BJP has objected to it and maintained that this scheme should be implemented without any conditions.

--IANS

mka/dpb

Also Read

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to be sworn in as Karnataka CM, Dy CM today

Siddaramaiah slams Shah as trader who takes in corrupt people into BJP

Siddaramaiah sworn in K'taka CM, DKS dy CM; several Oppn leaders attend

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, two aspiring CMs in race for state's top post

Siddaramaiah-led govt will work for people in Karnataka, says Sachin Pilot

BJP campaign to make 'Modi Mitras' among Muslims in Uttar Pradesh

Slogans hailing Gehlot raised amid UP deputy CM's address in Jaipur

Huge gap in global talk, local walk: Jairam Ramesh jibes on Environment Day

To ensure Kharge, Rahul availability, Oppn unity meet now likely on June 23

Shiv Sena, BJP will contest all future elections jointly: Maharashtra CM

Topics :SiddaramaiahKarnatakaBJP

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story