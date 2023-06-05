Slogans hailing Gehlot raised amid UP deputy CM's address in Jaipur

It was an awkward moment for Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, when slogans of 'Gehlot Zindabad' rented the air while he was delivering a public address in this capital city of Rajasthan.

Maurya was addressing the public on the occasion of Mali Mahasangam, organised to press for 12 per cent reservation -- for the community on Sunday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present on the occasion.

As soon as Maurya started speaking and praising the BJP government, Gehlot followers started raising slogans in his favour forcing the former to stop in the middle.

Though the organisers requested for peace and calm, Maurya expressed his annoyance saying that he would raise the community's demands at the right platform.

"If there is any grievance against me, it should be conveyed in writing, he said, adding that "one needs to be careful of people who are dividing the community."

He concluded his address and left the gathering.

'Gehlot zindabad' slogans were also raised during the gathering of former minister and BJP leader Prabhulal Saini.

--IANS

