Home / Politics / Slogans hailing Gehlot raised amid UP deputy CM's address in Jaipur

Slogans hailing Gehlot raised amid UP deputy CM's address in Jaipur

It was an awkward moment for Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, when slogans of 'Gehlot Zindabad' rented the air while he was delivering a public address in this capital city of Rajasthan.

IANS Jaipur
Slogans hailing Gehlot raised amid UP deputy CM's address in Jaipur

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 11:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

It was an awkward moment for Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, when slogans of 'Gehlot Zindabad' rented the air while he was delivering a public address in this capital city of Rajasthan.

Maurya was addressing the public on the occasion of Mali Mahasangam, organised to press for 12 per cent reservation -- for the community on Sunday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present on the occasion.

As soon as Maurya started speaking and praising the BJP government, Gehlot followers started raising slogans in his favour forcing the former to stop in the middle.

Though the organisers requested for peace and calm, Maurya expressed his annoyance saying that he would raise the community's demands at the right platform.

"If there is any grievance against me, it should be conveyed in writing, he said, adding that "one needs to be careful of people who are dividing the community."

He concluded his address and left the gathering.

'Gehlot zindabad' slogans were also raised during the gathering of former minister and BJP leader Prabhulal Saini.

--IANS

arc/shb/

Also Read

Explained: Why is Sachin Pilot holding a day-long protest in Rajasthan

Cong projected unity but 'issues' between Gehlot, Pilot unresolved: Rpts

Sach was life: Tendulkar on field was raw emotion, a happiness pill

From student to the God of Cricket: Sachin Tendulkar's journey to the top

Ashok Gehlot hopefull to work with Sachin Pilot, stresses on 'patience'

Huge gap in global talk, local walk: Jairam Ramesh jibes on Environment Day

To ensure Kharge, Rahul availability, Oppn unity meet now likely on June 23

Shiv Sena, BJP will contest all future elections jointly: Maharashtra CM

K'taka BJP to stage protests against minister's 'cows be slaughter' remark

NRIs Key architects of modern India; BJP, RSS ideology is of Godse: Rahul

Topics :Ashok GehlotRajasthan government

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story