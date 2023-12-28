Home / Politics / BJP pulls up Rajasthan govt hospital for prescribing medicines from market

The doctor said he would get the photograph reinstalled but the MLA continued arguing with him and asked whether he did not want Sanatan Dharma

Press Trust of India Jaipur

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 6:53 AM IST
Using abusive language, a BJP MLA pulled up a doctor at a government hospital for allegedly prescribing medicines from the market for a commission, according to a video on social media.

Laldulal Pitaliya -- the BJP MLA from the Sahara constituency in Rajasthan's Bhilwara -- could also be heard raising objection over a photograph of a deity that was removed from a wall for paint work a month ago not being reinstalled. He purportedly asked the doctor if he did not want Sanatan Dharma.

Pitaliya could not be contacted for comment despite repeated attempts.

The first-time MLA arrived at the satellite hospital in Gangapur town on Tuesday for a surprise visit. He could be heard in the video rebuking the doctor, saying poor people complained to him that he was prescribing medicines from outside.

Most commonly-used medicines are provided for free by hospitals in the state.

"Have some shame. God will not spare you. Your future generations will be lame (and disabled) if you cheat a poor person. Patients tell me that money is taken even for a delivery," he said, asking what the doctor would do with the ill-gotten money.

Surrounded by his supporters, Pitaliya also questioned the doctor on not reinstalling the photograph of the deity that was removed from the wall.

The doctor said he would get the photograph reinstalled but the MLA continued arguing with him and asked whether he did not want Sanatan Dharma.

Pitaliya's supporters could be heard in the video raising chants of "Jai Shree Ram" as he argued with the doctor.

The MLA also expressed anguish over other arrangements at the hospital.

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 6:53 AM IST

