Home / Politics / LS polls: Party Prez Kharge, Rahul hold meeting with Cong leaders in Andhra

LS polls: Party Prez Kharge, Rahul hold meeting with Cong leaders in Andhra

The meeting comes amid a series of meetings being held by the Congress high command with its state leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha polls

Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 2:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi and other central leaders of the party held a meeting with leaders of its Andhra Pradesh unit to discuss strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting comes amid a series of meetings being held by the Congress high command with its state leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Taking to X, the Congress president called it an important strategy meeting where leaders shared their thoughts on strengthening the party for the general elections.

"Everyone believes that ground situation has drastically changed after government formation in Karnataka and Telangana. Every leader and worker is going to work hard and re-establish the bond which the people of Andhra Pradesh once shared with the Congress party," Kharge said.

Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha seats, of which 22 are presently with the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has three seats.

Also Read

Exit poll 2023: Here's how politicians reacted to poll predictions

Andhra train accident: 33 trains cancelled, diverted, short-terminated

Chhattisgarh polls: PM Modi does not want poor to get any power: Kharge

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA bloc PM face? Here's what leaders have to say

Rahul Gandhi to embark on 6,200 km Bharat Nyaya Yatra from January 14

Rahul Gandhi to undertake 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra from Jan 14

Priyank Kharge attacks Amit Shah for his comment on CAA implementation

BJP removes WB leader Anupam Hazra from party's national secretary post

PM couldn't keep his word: CM Siddaramaiah on Modi's 2 cr jobs promise

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rahul Gandhimallikarjun khargeIndian National CongressK C VenugopalLok Sabha

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story