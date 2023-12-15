Home / Politics / BJP raised Rs 341.65 cr during Karnataka Assembly polls, spent Rs 196.7 cr

BJP raised Rs 341.65 cr during Karnataka Assembly polls, spent Rs 196.7 cr

The BJP central headquarters received Rs 341.65 crore in the period from the announcement of the Karnataka election to the date of completion of the process, according to the report

Press Trust of India

Dec 15 2023
The BJP spent Rs 196.70 crore on the Karnataka assembly elections held in May, including Rs 16.83 crore on air charters for star campaigners, the party said in a report submitted to the Election Commission.

The BJP central headquarters received Rs 341.65 crore in the period from the announcement of the Karnataka election to the date of completion of the process, according to the report.

It stated that the party spent Rs 78.10 crore on advertisements in print and electronic media, bulk messages, websites and TV channels, and Rs 14.21 crore on organising rallies and public meetings.

The expenditure also included Rs 34 crore as total lump sum payments to candidates of the party or other candidates authorised or incurred by the state unit.

Of the total spending of Rs 196.70 crore, the BJP declared Rs 149.36 crore as expenditure on general party propaganda and Rs 47.33 crore as expenditure on candidates.

Dec 15 2023

