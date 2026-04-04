BJP releases fifth list of candidates for Bengal Assembly elections

The BJP on Saturday announced its fifth list of five candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections.

According to the list, Saurav Sikdar will contest from Dum Dum Uttar, Taraknath Chatterjee (Krishnanagar Uttar), Anupam Biswas (Kalyani), Anindya Raju Banerjee (Madhyamgram), and Rudraprasad Banerjee from Uluberia Purba.

Saurav Sikdar is the nephew of senior BJP leader and former Union minister Tapan Sikdar, while Anindya Raju Banerjee, a former state vice-president, had unsuccessfully contested from Kamarhati in the 2021 Assembly polls. He had remained on the sidelines for the past three years but became active after Samik Bhattacharya took over as party state president.