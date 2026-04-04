Bulldozer ignores concerns of locals: Congress on Great Nicobar project

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday cast doubt on the government's claims that the Great Nicobar infrastructure project would not displace any local tribes, questioning the need for a draft "Comprehensive Tribal Welfare Plan" if tribal communities were indeed unaffected.

Citing a report, he said the Andaman and Nicobar administration has prepared a draft plan to "relocate" Nicobarese families affected by the project.

"The bulldozer moves on unmindful of the concerns of the local communities," he said on X.

"But there is a fundamental contradiction here: the Modi Government claims that the Great Nicobar Infra project will not disturb or displace tribes -- then why a relocation plan? Clearly, the claim is a lie," Ramesh said in the post, while also sharing a news article on the report.