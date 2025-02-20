BJP Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta nominated for Delhi Assembly Speaker post

BJP leader and Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta has been nominated as the party's candidate for the position of Speaker in the Delhi Assembly. Party officials confirmed his nomination on Thursday. "My priority will be to present the pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the Assembly, which were delayed by the previous AAP government," Gupta told news agency PTI.

Gupta and other BJP MLAs had earlier approached the court, alleging that the AAP-led Delhi government was deliberately withholding 14 CAG reports related to its governance.

Who is Vijender Gupta?

Vijender Gupta has been a well-known figure in Delhi politics. In the recently-held elections, he won from Rohini by a margin of over 37,000 votes, defeating AAP candidate Pradeep Mittal. The BJP secured 48 seats in the newly formed 8th Delhi Assembly, while AAP won 22. The Speaker of the Assembly is elected by the members of the House.

Born on August 14, 1963, Gupta studied at Shri Ram College of Commerce. His political career began in 1980 with the Janata Vidyarthi Morcha. He later became the president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in 1995.

His electoral journey started in 1997 when he was elected as a councillor in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Over the years, he held various key positions, including Chairman of the Law & General Purpose Committee and Deputy Chairman of the House Tax Committee.

Despite BJP’s heavy defeat in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, where the party won only three seats, Gupta managed to retain his Rohini constituency. He also won in 2020, defeating AAP’s Rajesh Nama ‘Bansiwala’ by over 12,000 votes, and secured another victory in 2025 with the highest margin among BJP candidates. He won his Rohini seat by a margin of over 37,000 votes, defeating Pradeep Mittal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Vijender Gupta's stand against AAP government

One of Gupta’s significant political moves was raising concerns about the delay in presenting CAG reports under the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government. He and his colleagues took the matter to the Delhi High Court, arguing that the reports were intentionally withheld.

In January this year, the Delhi High Court ordered that the 14 pending reports be tabled in the Assembly. Justice Sachin Datta criticised the delay, saying that the reports should have been submitted for discussion in the House much earlier.

In the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP used this issue to accuse AAP of hiding financial irregularities, shaping a political narrative that influenced the election results against Kejriwal’s party.

Controversies surrounding Vijender Gupta

Over the years, Gupta has been involved in multiple controversies.

- 2009 Lok Sabha Elections: Congress leader Kapil Sibal accused him of violating the model code of conduct during the Chandni Chowk elections. Sibal claimed Gupta’s wife misled senior citizens by attributing a pension hike to her husband while holding his campaign poster. Gupta denied the allegations, calling them an attempt to distract voters.

- AAP allegations in 2024: In October 2024, AAP leaders filed police complaints against him, accusing him of caste-based discrimination and assaulting a female bus marshal. In response, Gupta also filed an FIR against AAP members for misconduct.