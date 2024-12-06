BJP-RSS 'biggest tukde-tukde gang': Cong slams traitor jibe at Rahul

The Congress on Friday slammed the BJP for acussing Rahul Gandhi of conspiring to destabilise India and calling him a traitor, saying the truth is that BJP-RSS is the "biggest tukde-tukde" gang of this country and is spreading the "poison of communalism".

The opposition party said the truth is that the work of destabilising the economy is being done by the people of BJP.

The BJP on Thursday had claimed a link between Rahul Gandhi and international forces, including an investigative media platform, trying to destabilise India and that the Congress leader was a "traitor of the highest order".

Patra claimed that billionaire investor George Soros and some US-based agencies, investigative media platform Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), and Gandhi occupy three sides of a "dangerous" triangle trying to destabilise India and stoke public disaffection for a regime change.

"I have no hesitation in saying he (Gandhi) is a traitor of the highest order," he said.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak said, "A very unfortunate incident happened yesterday. The Congress is the oldest party in the country. Former president of the party, five-time elected MP, leader of the opposition of this country, grandson of a martyred Prime Minister, a man whose family's sacrifice has irrigating the soil of the country. How did the BJP dare to call Rahul Gandhi a traitor? The people of the country want to know where do you get so much shamelessness from?" Accusing the BJP of spreading the "poison of communalism, violence and hatred", Nayak cited slogans by BJP leaders such as 'batenge toh katenge'.

"In such a situation, Rahul Gandhi ji undertook tours from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and from Manipur to Maharashtra, the aim of which was to unite India with love. A person who understands the struggles of all sections of society like labourers, farmers, cobblers, carpenters, drivers etc. and finds solutions to them. A person who raises the voice of Dalits, backward people, women, fights for their rights... these people call that person a traitor," she said.

More From This Section

Nayak alleged that the truth is that BJP-RSS is the "biggest tukde-tukde gang" of this country.

She said Rahul Gandhi has always raised public issues and will continue to do so, asserting that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha is not afraid of the BJP's threats and allegations.

"When the country's food providers say - we will not tolerate black laws, we will protest, then for BJP it becomes a part of international conspiracy and funding. When Sonam Wangchuk comes from Ladakh with his companions and puts forward his demands, he becomes a part of an international conspiracy," she said.

Manipur has been burning for one and a half years, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not go there because that too is a part of the international conspiracy, Nayak said..

"If you ask Modiji questions on inflation and unemployment, you are a traitor. If the youth ask for employment, they will be beaten with lathis because they are also part of the conspiracy. Modi Ji, if there is so much international conspiracy going on in the country, then why don't you fire Amit Shah Ji?" she said.

Is the Modi government so weak that any international conspiracy can take place against it, she asked.

"If anyone has hatched an international conspiracy in this country, it is Gautam Adani, who has been accused of bribery, fraud and has worked to tarnish India's image," Nayak alleged.

The BJP people say that the Congress party is working to destabilize the country's economy but the truth is that the work of destabilizing the economy is done by the people of BJP, she said.

"When demonetisation and wrong GST were implemented in the country, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh had warned Narendra Modi, he had said that if you go ahead with demonetisation then GDP will fall. Then Narendra Modi ji had made fun of him, but today the whole truth is in front of the country," she said.