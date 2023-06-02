Home / Politics / BJP to contest MP Assembly polls under Chouhan's leadership: Party leader

BJP to contest MP Assembly polls under Chouhan's leadership: Party leader

The Bharatiya Janata Party will contest the coming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's leadership, a senior party leader said here on Friday.

Press Trust of India Bhopal
BJP to contest MP Assembly polls under Chouhan's leadership: Party leader

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 7:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Bharatiya Janata Party will contest the coming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's leadership, a senior party leader said here on Friday.

Elections are due in the state by year-end. With all our might, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, we will march ahead in the elections, said senior BJP leader and Indian Council for Cultural Relations president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe. Speaking to reporters at the BJP office here, he was replying to a question about who would be the party's face in the coming elections.

Chouhan, an Other Backward Classes (OBCs) leader, has been MP chief minister four times. The OBCs constitute nearly half the population of the state. The Congress, the main opposition party, is likely to contest the elections with senior leader Kamal Nath as its chief ministerial face. Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh had said recently that the party will form government in MP with Nath as chief minister.

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh govt issues security alert to ensure peace, communal harmony

We have PM Modi to win Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, says CM Chouhan

MP govt supports Centre in opposing plea to legitimise same-sex marriages

Former BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh, Makhan Singh Solanki joins Congress

Abundant resources, govt policies make Madhya Pradesh investors' haven

Modi's nine years like 'nine gems' in India's development: BJP's Dinesh

Govt wants to make sedition law 'draconian', will use it against Oppn: Cong

BJP is in the blood of Pankaja Munde, says party's Maha chief Bawankule

WFI chief still in 'suraksha kavach' of PM Modi, says Rahul Gandhi

Bihar ex- CM Jitan Ram Manjhi seeks 5 seats for HAM for 2024 LS polls

Topics :BJPMadhya Pradesh

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 8:56 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story