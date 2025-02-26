BJP wants to take false credit: Punjab min Harpal Cheema on Sajjan Kumar

Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday alleged that after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power at the Centre, there have been "riots in many places," and he called for the establishment of Supreme Court-monitored fast-track courts.

His comments followed the Delhi Court's decision to sentence Congress leader Sajjan Kumar to jail in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. Cheema also accused the BJP of taking "false credit," asserting that it was the Supreme Court that had constituted the committee for the case.

"The justice has been delayed. After the formation of the BJP government, there have been riots in many places. A fast-track Court should be constituted under the Supreme Court for this. A good mechanism should be formed to deal with such situations... Justice has been delayed. However, I am thankful to the court for serving the justice," Cheema told ANI.

"BJP just wants to take false credit as it was the Supreme Court which constituted a committee for this case...", he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) General Secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon expressed disappointment on Tuesday, stating that Sajjan Kumar should have been given the death sentence in the case.

Speaking to the media, Kahlon said that justice would have been served even if Kumar had received life imprisonment.

"We are upset that someone like Sajjan Kumar was not given the death penalty. I believe that if he had been sentenced to death, it would have been better, and we would have felt satisfied. However, after 41 years, even though he received life imprisonment, justice has prevailed. I respect the court's verdict," Kahlon said.

On Tuesday, a Delhi court sentenced Sajjan Kumar to life imprisonment in connection with the killing of a father-son duo in the Saraswati Vihar area during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. This followed his conviction on February 12 for their murders.