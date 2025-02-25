Opposition's intolerance towards 'sanatan' is attack on culture: Naqvi

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday took a swipe at the opposition over its criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and said its intolerance against 'sanatan' has turned into an "attack on Indian culture" Naqvi also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the BJP is repeatedly hoisting the flag of victories, whereas the Congress leadership "is busy in drafting the dossier of defeats".

Reacting to the Samajwadi Party's criticism of Modi and Adityanath over the management of the Maha Kumbh, Naqvi said people will have to be cautious of the "craze of communal intolerance" towards Sanatan and the conspiracy of attack on good governance.

During inauguration of a 'Kisan Mela' organised on the occasion of Shivratri in Shiv Mandir premises at Rathonda in Rampur, Naqvi took a dig at the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, saying the two Opposition parties are "confused" and transformed into a "laboratory of liars and den of defeated dynasty".

"The Modi-Yogi phobia of the Congress and the company has rendered the Opposition a landlord without land and a monarch without mandate," he was quoted as saying in a statement.

Slamming the opposition, he said they have "zero in public support and hero in ego".

The BJP leader said the "pseudo secular syndicate's" intolerance against the Sanatan has turned into an "attack on Indian culture".

Naqvi said that it is for the first time that a non-Congress government at the Centre has been successfully carrying forward journey of good governance without support of the Congress or "remote control of the family".