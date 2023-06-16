BJP welcomes Calcutta HC's order on deployment of central forces in Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has welcomed the Calcutta High Court ruling regarding the deployment of central paramilitary forces in the state within the next 48 hours, and said that the decision will end political violence in the state.

Notably, the filing of the process of filing nominations in the Panchayat election in the state has been marred by violence.

Speaking to ANI, Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari said, "The decision that has come this evening regarding the violence that took place during the filing of nominations for Panchayat elections is very clear. The decision will end political violence in Bengal and restore democracy. The village panchayat will conduct these elections in a democratic and peaceful manner. It is a good judgement".

"This is a very clear judgement. In the violence so far, 4-5 people have been killed and at least 100 workers of BJP and other opposition parties have been injured. Eight to ten thousand didn't allow nomination filing and 40-50 Block Development Office under the capture of goons," he added.

A division bench of Calcutta High Court, led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, on Thursday, directed the election commission in West Bengal to request the deployment of central paramilitary forces in all districts of the state within the next 48 hours, ahead of the upcoming panchayat elections in the state.

Meanwhile, in compliance with the Calcutta HC order, the West Bengal State Election Commission also extended the nomination filings for the candidates of 'Siksha Bandhus' and 'Voluntary resource Persons', under the School Education department nomination till close of hours on June 16.

The final day of filing nominations witnessed continued clashes across various parts of the state, including an outbreak of violence at the Block Development Office in Birbhum's Ahmadpur, where crude bombs were reportedly thrown. However, as per the officials, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

In an effort to maintain order, heavy security deployment has been made in the South 24 Parganas district. Tension and unease prevailed in several areas, particularly the Bhangar block, where clashes between supporters of the ruling TMC and Naushad Siddiqui-led Indian Secular Front (ISF) over the past two days.

The Panchayat elections in West Bengal will be held in a single phase on July 8, with the counting of votes scheduled for July 11.

The panchayat polls in West Bengal are likely to see a fierce contest between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress being touted as a litmus test for both parties ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.