BJP will win 400 plus seats in 2024 LS polls, says Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

The Lok Sabha polls are set to be held in 2024

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 6:22 AM IST
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party will again form the government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that the party will win 400 plus seats.

"The people of Rajasthan were troubled by the activities that used to be prevalent in Rajasthan... At the time of the elections, I had said that the people were going to reject the present government," Shekhawat said.

He further said that people trusted the guarantee of PM Modi and in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, governments of the BJP were formed with a huge majority.

"People trusted the guarantee of PM Modi and in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, governments of the BJP were formed with a huge majority...the same trend will continue in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections also. PM Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time and today I want to tell you that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, we will with 400 plus seats," he said.

The Lok Sabha polls are set to be held in 2024.

The BJP recently won elections in three States in Hindi heartland, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, which are considered as a semi-final for the Lok Sabha polls.

In the recent polls which were conducted in Rajasthan, BJP registered victory with 115 seats, while Congress came a distant second with 69 seats. The majority mark in the state is 100.

Elections to the four states were held last month and the results were declared on December 3 and 4.

