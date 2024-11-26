BRS' K Kavitha slams BJP's 'anti-caste' census stance, questions Congress

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha has slammed the Congress and BJP over their "failure" to address the caste census demand of the Backward Classes (BC) community.

Kavitha, the Member of Legislative Council, also demanded an explanation from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the "failure" of their government to conduct a caste census despite ruling for more than 55 years.

Kavitha also lambasted the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) claiming that the party's policies have historically been anti-BC, SC/ST, alleging that this bias is deeply embedded in its ideology. She recalled the BJP-led central government's affidavit in the Supreme Court, where it categorically stated it would not "conduct a caste census", further showcasing its lack of commitment to BC welfare.

Speaking to the media after submitting a detailed 35-page report to the Backward Classes Dedicated Commission Chairman B Venkateshwara Rao, Kavitha emphasised the need for the commission to function independently.

She highlighted the lapses in providing the necessary resources, men, and materials to the commission and criticised the procedural gaps in the ongoing door-to-door surveys. MLC Kavitha demanded that the state government should clear the apprehensions within BC communities and ensure that the commission has the infrastructure to carry out its responsibilities effectively.

Former MP and BRS Party leader MLC Kavitha underscored the significant role of regional parties in empowering BC communities, citing examples of leadership under Jayalalithaa in Tamil Nadu, NTR and Chandrababu Naidu in united Andhra Pradesh, and KCR in Telangana.

She asserted that it was the regional parties that brought political and economic justice to BCs while national parties have ignored their constitutional rights.

She also criticised the Congress for "failing" to honour its promises in the Kamareddy Declaration, which included a commitment to provide 42 per cent reservations for BCs in local bodies. MLC Kavitha demanded that Congress clarify the legal validity of conducting a caste census and address the concerns of the BC community.

Calling for comprehensive justice for BCs, Kavitha urged the commission to go beyond political reservations and tackle the pressing socio-economic issues faced by the community.

She reiterated her demand for answers from Congress on its delay in operationalising the BC Commission over the past 11 months and criticised the BJP's opposition to the caste census. MLC Kavitha concluded by urging the state government to demonstrate sincerity in conducting the caste census and ensuring justice for BCs, dispelling doubts and delays in the process.