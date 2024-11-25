Will BJP bring 'Ladki Behna'-style direct cash transfers for Delhi polls?

After a resounding win in Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party is aiming to replicate its successful strategies in Delhi by prioritising welfare programmes for women. A significant feature of the BJP’s upcoming Delhi manifesto is a direct cash transfer scheme for women, inspired by the Mahayuti alliance’s popular initiative in Maharashtra, reported The Times of India.

Citing a senior BJP leader, the news report stated that the manifesto committee is currently designing the scheme, which is expected to have certain eligibility caps. Although in the formation stage, the initiative is part of the party’s broader strategy to replicate successful welfare schemes implemented in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Women-focused initiatives are set to play a central role in BJP’s electoral promises for Delhi, the report mentioned.

In addition to the direct cash transfer scheme, the BJP is also crafting announcements related to job security, wage revisions, and student scholarships. Addressing long-standing grievances from workers in the unorganised sector regarding job instability and low wages is also a priority, the national-daily said. The party aims to include measures for regularising contractual jobs in the government sector to resolve these concerns, a party functionary noted.

BJP looks to challenge AAP’s welfare push in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in power in Delhi, has its own women-centric initiative in the pipeline. The Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, introduced in the 2024-25 state budget, promises Rs 1,000 monthly to women above 18 years who neither pay taxes nor receive other government benefits. The Delhi government has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for this programme. Despite the announcement, the scheme remains unimplemented.

However, AAP is expected to aggressively promote it in the lead-up to the elections. Having previously secured significant electoral wins in Delhi — 67 seats in 2015 and 62 in 2020 — the party faces new hurdles.

BJP is targeting key issues such as cleaning the Yamuna River, repairing Delhi’s roads, and questioning the alleged high costs of renovating the Chief Minister’s official residence on Flag Staff Road.

Learning from Maharashtra, Jharkhand success

The recent state assembly elections have put women-centric welfare schemes, more specifically ensuring a monthly cash transfer, to the forefront.

The Mahayuti coalition’s women-centric policies in Maharashtra played a pivotal role in its recent electoral success. Two major schemes that stood out were Mahila Sashaktikaran Yojana which focused on education and skill development to empower women. Meanwhile, the Ladki Bahin Yojana offered Rs 1,500 as monthly direct cash transfers to women heads of households. A pre-election promise to increase this to Rs 2,100 resonated strongly with voters.

These initiatives gained traction in rural and semi-urban regions, creating a loyal women voter base that proved crucial in closely contested constituencies.

Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the Hemant Soren-led government saw electoral gains from welfare programmes aimed at women, especially those from tribal and economically disadvantaged communities. Soren’s key initiatives for women included financial assistance for single mothers. However, the Maiya Yojana, which provides Rs 12,000 annually to women in tribal and marginalised groups, emerged as a significant factor in consolidating support for the INDIA bloc.

These schemes created goodwill among voters, particularly in areas where economic challenges persist.

Women-focused initiatives across India

The growing focus on women as a target voter group has shifted electoral dynamics in several states. Welfare schemes tailored to address women’s needs have proven to be effective tools for political outreach and social impact. Notable initiatives in 2024 include the Namo Drone Didi Scheme, Subhadra Yojana in Odisha, Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana in Delhi and Mahila Samman Pension Yojana: A nationwide initiative offering monthly pensions to elderly women and widows, ensuring dignity and security in their later years.

With the Delhi Assembly elections set for early 2025, the Aam Aadmi Party has already unveiled its first list of candidates. In the previous assembly elections, the party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, secured a commanding majority. As the political parties gear up for what promises to be a fiercely contested election, voters are reminded to complete their registration in order to cast their votes.