C P Radhakrishnan thanks President Murmu, PM Modi after his election as VP

Radhakrishnan won the vice presidential election on Tuesday by bagging 452 votes, while Opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy polled 300 votes

Radhakrishnan, who was elected as the 15th Vice President of India, took to 'X' to thank President Murmu and PM Modi for their greetings. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 10:08 PM IST
Vice President-elect C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday thanked President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their best wishes on his election to the second highest constitutional post of the country.

"My heartfelt thanks to our Honourable President of India Smt. @rashtrapatibhvn Ji," he said in response to the President's post on X.

"My heartfelt thanks to our Honourable Prime Minister Shri. @narendramodi Ji," Radhakrishnan said.

Murmu on Tuesday congratulated Radhakrishnan on his election as the Vice President of India and said his rich experience in public life will contribute significantly to the nation's progress.

Modi expressed confidence that Radhakrishnan will be an outstanding vice president, who will strengthen constitutional values and enhance parliamentary discourse.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 10:07 PM IST

