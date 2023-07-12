Home / Politics / Cabinet expansion soon: CM Shinde after meeting with Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar

Cabinet expansion soon: CM Shinde after meeting with Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar

Shinde was speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with Maharashtra deputy CMs, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, at his official residence, on Tuesday late night

ANI
Ahead of CM Shinde's comment, Deputy CMs, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were spotted leaving his official residence after the meeting | Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 8:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that "the state cabinet will be expanded soon".

Shinde was speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with Maharashtra deputy CMs, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, at his official residence, on Tuesday late night.

Ahead of CM Shinde's comment, Deputy CMs, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were spotted leaving his official residence after the meeting.

While reacting to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's remark on Fadnavis, Shinde said that Thackeray has lost his right to speak as he had compromised Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology for power.

"Uddhav Thackeray's comment on Devendra Fadnavis is condemnable. He (Uddhav Thackeray) in the year--2019 abandoned the ideas of Balasaheb Thackeray, forgot everything in the greed of the chair, what right does he have to speak about Devendra Fadnavis?," said CM Eknath Shinde.

Earlier on Monday, Uddhav Thackeray hitting out at Fadnavis has called him a "kalank" (taint) on Nagpur since he joined hands with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) though he had earlier promised never to do so.

"Once he said, 'I will come again'. However, he brought two more people with him...Devendra Fadnavis is a taint on Nagpur," the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

Later, on the very next day to Thackeray comment Fadnavis responded saying that his "former friend" and "present political rival" cannot digest the current politcal situation in Maharashtra and he needs a "psychiatrist."

"The current political developments in Maharashtra is showing a huge impact on our former friend and present political rival," Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said adding, "He needs a psychiatrist, he needs treatment.

Also Read

'Dirty tricks': Opposition hits back at BJP after NCP split in Maharashtra

Shinde-led Maha govt incapable of maintaining law and order: Pawar

Supriya Sule reaches YB Chavan Centre for meeting called by Sharad Pawar

Won't be in govt if Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena spokesperson

NCP's Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM in Eknath Shinde-led Maha govt

Eye on 2024 polls, Congress to hold foot march, bus rallies in Maharashtra

WB polls: BJP chief sits on dharna, accuses TMC of fabricating results

Govt spying on AAP through central agencies, alleges Saurabh Bharadwaj

Will table paper on Maha missing out on Foxconn project in monsoon session

Shah attends meeting in Bhopal, to launch campaign ahead of MP polls

Topics :Devendra FadnavisEknath ShindeMaharashtraMaharashtra governmentajit pawarCabinet Expansion

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 8:26 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story