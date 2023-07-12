Home / Politics / Shah attends meeting in Bhopal, to launch campaign ahead of MP polls

Shah attends meeting in Bhopal, to launch campaign ahead of MP polls

Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, Shah has announced to launch 'Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan' from Madhya Pradesh after deeply reviewing preparations for the polls

Press Trust of India Bhopal
Shah landed in Bhopal on Tuesday evening to attend the meeting | Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 6:51 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The BJP has decided to launch a special campaign in view of the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, due later this year, after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired an important meeting of the party in Bhopal on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, Shah has announced to launch 'Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan' from Madhya Pradesh after deeply reviewing preparations for the polls, Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma told reporters after the meeting.

Shah reviewed the current political situation in Madhya Pradesh and discussed poll strategies in detail at the meeting. He also took stock of the party's preparations for elections and analysed various aspects, Sharma said.

Shah landed in Bhopal on Tuesday evening to attend the meeting.

Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw, appointed as BJP incharges for Madhya Pradesh, and their cabinet colleagues Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Prahlad Patel, also attended the meeting.

BJP's national joint organisation general secretary Shivprakash and MP-Chhattisgarh incharge Ajay Jamwal were also present.

Earlier Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president VD Sharma, Scindia, Tomar, Patel and the state cabinet ministers welcomed Shah on his arrival at the airport, sources added.

After the meeting, Shah left for the airport from the party office.

Also Read

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

With eye on Rajasthan polls, BJP connects with women, docs, engineers

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

Together we stand stronger: PM Modi as he leaves for US on 1st state visit

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

TMC set to dominate Bengal rural polls, bags 18,606 gram panchayat seats

133 Bengal people in Assam due poll violence: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Retired at 75? How BJP picks its Lok Sabha candidates may depend on age

Congress leaders deliberate on post-NCP split situation in Maharashtra

BJP workers stage protest against Thackeray over taint jibe at Fadnavis

Topics :Amit ShahMadhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsBJP

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 6:51 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story