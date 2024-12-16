Centre must act on Bangladesh minority issues: Priyanka Gandhi in LS

During the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, some of her colleagues in the Opposition, and an MP of the Shiv Sena, which is a constituent of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), asked the Centre to take up the issue of atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh with the government of the neighbouring country. "The government should raise the issue of atrocities against minorities, both Hindus and Christians, in Bangladesh. It should discuss this with the Bangladesh government and support those who are in pain,” she said.

As an expression of solidarity with the people of Palestine, Priyanka Gandhi on Monday carried a bag to Parliament that had "Palestine" emblazoned on it and emblems, including a watermelon, which symbolises Palestinian solidarity. When reporters asked her about BJP leaders raising the 'Palestine' bag issue, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Tell them that they should do something about the atrocities that are happening on minorities—Hindus and Christians—in Bangladesh. Talk to the Bangladesh government and stop these atrocities."

Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, the chargé d'affaires of the Palestine Embassy in New Delhi, last week called on Gandhi to congratulate the Congress leader on her recent Lok Sabha bypoll victory from Kerala's Wayanad. In June, she criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over what she had said were the Israel government's "genocidal actions" in Gaza.

Priyanka Gandhi on Monday also claimed in the Lok Sabha that a photograph of Pakistan surrendering before India has been removed from the Army headquarters.